NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For Thanksgiving, Lyft is offering a code for Lyft rides.

According to a news release, the code is partnered between Vision Zero’s ND Sober Ride program and Lyft.

The code can be used one time per person, and it’s available from Wednesday, November 22 until Saturday, November 25, or while codes last.

Use “VZTURKEY23” for $10 off your ride.

Several lives can be saved every year in North Dakota if drivers consistently make the choice to drive sober, designate a sober driver, or use a ride-hailing service.