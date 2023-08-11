A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s recommended that back-to-school health practices support strong families and vibrant communities.

According to the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), there are a handful of things that you need to do before heading back to school this year.

Something parents can do to check off that to-do list is to make sure kids are up to date on their shots, as they protect kids from serious and preventable diseases.

Before kindergarten, kids should be immunized against nine different diseases. Before they hit seventh grade, kids should also have vaccines to prevent bacterial meningitis and boost protection from tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap). Before 11th grade, there should be an added dose of meningitis.

Costs should never be a barrier to vaccination, as the Vaccines for Children program gives vaccines to kids who are American Indian, uninsured, or underinsured. North Dakota Medicaid can help too. You can find more information here.

Preventative care is another thing that’s important to kids’ health, and North Dakota Medicaid’s Health Tracks benefit will cover wellness checks, hearing and vision screenings, immunizations, dental care, behavioral health screenings, and other health services to qualifying kids up to 20 years old. This is either free or at a low cost for families.

ND Medicaid is also going to be paying for sports physicals for those who qualify, so parents are encouraged to schedule a wellness check and sports physical together.

If finances are giving you trouble, there are three programs that could help you out, as long as you’re eligible.

The Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) will help pay a portion of the cost of childcare for working families, families in training, or education programs.

The Working Parents Child Care Relief is a pilot program that involves a shared investment by employers, the state, and working parents. It’s a matching employer benefit pilot program.

The Crossroads Program supports young parents to the age of 21 by helping with a portion of their child care and transportation costs, so they can continue to get their education.

Parents Lead is another resource for families, as it provides resources to help support kids with the excitement and overwhelming thoughts of going to school. These resources guide conversations to support behavioral health needs. You can find more information here.

There is a Gateway to Health event that’s happening on August 26 at the Gateway to Science. It’s an event that gives participants free access to the exhibits that are registered for a two-hour time slot. Family members will have the chance to discuss health topics and be given tools to help. You must register for the event ahead of time, and you can do that here.