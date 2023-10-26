BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and wash your hands well, because flu season is already here, and right now, North Dakota is already seeing cases of both Influenza A and B.

Both types of flu have similar symptoms, like dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, and body aches, but Influenza A can be more severe in high-risk patients, like young children and the elderly.

It may seem a little early for the flu, but with the current winter weather and cold temperatures, it’s important to be prepared.

“It’s the amount of time that we spend inside with each other. We’re not outside, we’re not biking, we’re not doing those outdoor activities. We’re cold, so we’re congregating. We have our football games, and we are attending basketball games. We have our holiday seasons coming up, so we’re spending a lot more time in close contact with each other, and maybe we’re not washing our hands as frequently,” said Rebecca Flanagan, the Operations Director of the Primary Care Division at Essentia Health.

Essentia Health Mid-Dakota Clinic has one flu vaccine event on Friday night, October 27, from 5-7:30 p.m. It will be at their main clinic location on 9th and Rosser in Bismarck. Wear fall colors and costumes, because they have some goodie bags and candy ready to go.