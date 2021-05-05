Get paid $1,000 to explore North Dakota’s great outdoors

If you’re planning to explore what North Dakota has to offer this summer outdoors, you can possibly get paid for your efforts.

WhistleOut.com, a telecommunications services search engine, will pay you $1,000 to take in one of the state’s great outdoor adventure areas. Plus, you’ll get an additional $500 for expenses and a new smartphone of your choice to document the journey.

You have to apply for the job of CAO (Chief Adventure Officer) at WhistleOut’s website by May 21.

You must be 18 years of age or older and eligible to work in the U.S.

All the details and requirements are at the WhistleOut website here.