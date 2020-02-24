Get ready: Law enforcement to have extra patrols during March to remove impaired drivers from roads

Heavy traffic crawls along north-bound Interstate Highway 5, Monday, Oct. 24, 2011, in Seattle. Commuter traffic was congested but moving slowly in Seattle on the first weekday commute following the nine-day closure of the elevated Alaskan Way Viaduct, one of the city’s main north-south highways. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Better put an extra focus on how you drive next month — North Dakota law enforcement agencies are putting an extra focus on getting impaired drivers off the road during March.

Preliminary numbers for 2019 show 42 percent of all vehicle fatalities on North Dakota roads were alcohol-related.

In an effort to reduce those numbers. the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign will use additional patrols next month to ferret out drunk drivers making poor travel decisions.

“There are serious consequences when you fail to find a sober ride,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. “[This] is a way to remind the public, if you choose to drink, take personal responsibility by designating a sober driver or using a ride-hailing service.”

The campaign is part of the “Vision Zero” strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

To get an idea of the lives behind the road fatality statistics, you can visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built to lost loved ones and publicly displayed in the hopes of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.