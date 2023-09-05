NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Sanford Health is now giving people older than six months the influenza vaccines.

According to a news release, the flu vaccine can help protect you from getting sick and protecting others around you.

The CDC recommends getting an annual flu vaccine if you have a higher risk of complications, like being pregnant, older adults, and young kids.

Several clinics will have flu vaccine events or drive-through events. More information for those days and times will be released at a later date, but you can find an event near you on this website.

The monovalent COVID-19 vaccine and the RSV vaccine/immunization will also be available at Sanford clinics in the upcoming weeks.

People can get the flu vaccine at their primary care clinic or by scheduling an appointment online.