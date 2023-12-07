NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s time for those who don’t have health insurance to find an affordable health insurance plan as open enrollment ends December 15.

Open enrollment is available for those who need to change their current health plan or make changes to their application.

According to healthcare.gov, health insurance protects you from unexpected, high medical costs, and you pay less for covered in-network health care, even before you meet your deductible.

You’ll be eligible for free preventive care, like vaccines, screenings, and some check-ups, even before you meet your deductible.

Millions of people lack the peace of mind we get from having health insurance and healthcare.gov says help is now more available than ever before with their affordable plans.