NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In December 2020, traffic crashes involving an impaired driver killed nearly 1,000 people, across the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That’s why nationally and locally, safety groups are doing their best to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season.

In order to limit the number of impaired drivers on the road this holiday season, AAA and Vision Zero are teaming up to offer alternative rides home.

AAA will be offering its Tow to Go program, from 6 p.m. Friday, December 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, January 2.

The Tow to Go phone number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

“They’ll call our dedicated Tow to Go phone number, which you have, and they’ll request a ride. And we’ll send a tow truck provider, a tow truck, and a provider out to their location. Hook up their car, the individual will get in the tow truck and we’ll take them to a safe location within a 10-mile radius,” said Gene LaDoucer, the North Dakota director of public affairs for AAA.

This program, however, is meant to be used as a last resort.

LaDoucer says the priority for AAA contractors will be AAA customers who may be in need during this time.

“You know it’s always best to have a plan before heading out for your holiday celebrations, but unfortunately, some people don’t make those plans or their plans may change during the course of the evening. So we want to make sure that there are programs available to get a person home safely,” said LaDoucer.

Another option that people have is to use the Lyft app.

From December 19 through January 2, people can use a code to get a sober ride home.

All you have to do is open the Lyft app on your phone, choose your destination and enter the code ‘VZWinter22’ for $10 off your ride.

ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program, offers a way to make sure drivers stay safe for the holidays.

“Impaired driving fatalities have been on a decline since 2019. In 2019, 42% of our fatal crashes were also alcohol involved. And in 2021, we are done to 32%. So this could be for a number of reasons: programs like this, Ubers, Lyfts, there’s just really no excuse anymore to drive impaired,” said Lauren Wahlman, the safety public information program manager for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The single-use code is sponsored by AAA The Auto Club Group and there are 300 rides available.