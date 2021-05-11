Girl, 17, charged with aiding in slaying of Moorhead cab driver

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police have made another arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Moorhead.

A 17-year-old girl is accused of driving the car that was used when taxi driver 24-year-old Abdullahi Abdullahi was killed last week during an alleged armed robbery.

The girl is being held in the West Central Juvenile Detention Center on possible charges of aiding and abetting three charges, including second-degree murder without intent.

Eighteen-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. is charged in Abdullahi’s death.

A criminal complaint states investigators connected Sparkman and the 17-year-old to Abdullahi’s death via phone records.