JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl was killed after she was struck by a teen driver and pinned underneath a pickup truck in Jamestown.

The girl was struck shortly before midnight Sunday. First responders were able to free the girl from underneath the vehicle, but she had no pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The teen driving the pickup was also 16.

The crash remains under investigation.