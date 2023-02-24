(KXNET) — Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour give-a-thon across North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota, and it kicked off on February 9.

More than 560 organizations participated in the fundraising event.

Giving Hearts Day raised $26.1 million during the 24-hour period.

According to the website, more than 90,000 donations were made to all of the different charities, and there were 41,000 unique donors.

While Giving Hearts Day is over this year, you can still donate to your favorite charity by going to the Giving Hearts website.