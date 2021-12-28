Going out New Year’s weekend? So is the North Dakota Highway Patrol

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it will be stepping up enforcement efforts during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

In a statement released today, the highway patrol says preliminary statistics from 2021 indicate the top contributing factors in traffic fatalities on North Dakota roads this year have been impaired driving, speeding, lane departures and lack of seatbelt use.

Given this, the highway patrol intends to heighten its presence this weekend to reduce potential vehicle fatalities.

The patrol also offered several tips to keep everyone on North Dakota roads safe over the New Year’s weekend and beyond: