Going out New Year’s weekend? So is the North Dakota Highway Patrol

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it will be stepping up enforcement efforts during the New Year’s holiday weekend.
In a statement released today, the highway patrol says preliminary statistics from 2021 indicate the top contributing factors in traffic fatalities on North Dakota roads this year have been impaired driving, speeding, lane departures and lack of seatbelt use.
Given this, the highway patrol intends to heighten its presence this weekend to reduce potential vehicle fatalities.
The patrol also offered several tips to keep everyone on North Dakota roads safe over the New Year’s weekend and beyond:
- Plan ahead and designate a sober driver or arrange for a sober ride
- Don’t drive after consuming alcohol or any impairing substance
- Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you
- Yield the right of way rather than take it
- If frustrated or angry, take deep breaths and refocus on the main task-driving safely
- Drive the speed limit
- Ensure all occupants properly wear their seatbelt
- Eliminate distractions, including cell phones
- Always have your eyes on the road
- Pay attention to road signs and weather conditions
- Be aware of erratic drivers