NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The month of August marks one of the most important times of the year for North Dakota farmers — harvesting season.

Experts say farmers are taking to the field this week to harvest wheat.

According to our state’s Department of Ag, North Dakota is the number one wheat producer in the country, with nearly three million bushels produced last year alone.

The latest reports show most North Dakota crops are in fair to good condition — with two to three percent — in excellent condition. And on the other end of the spectrum, two to three percent of crops are listed as poor.

This is a crucial time for wheat farmers, because the timeliness of the harvest, to storing the wheat, can make or break a producer.

Experts say they don’t expect this year to be a bumper crop, a term used for an unusually abundant harvest, but they expect it to be a good year, overall.

“All farmers this time of year have a feeling of excitement, the anticipation of just how good that crops going to be,” said a Forage Crop Specialist for the NDSU North Central Research Center, James Rogers. “They look forward to getting that combine in the field, running, and seeing how those bins fill up on the combine. And just seeing how well they’ve done this year.”

During this time of year, experts say on average, farmers spend 14-16 hours working in the field Monday through Saturday, and eight hours on Sunday.

Farmers say they’re still hoping for more rain to ensure a good corn harvest as well.