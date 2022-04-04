The winter thaw is underway, and many North Dakotans are ready to shed their coats and pull out their golf clubs.

Monday was opening day for two courses — one in Minot and one in Mandan.

Souris Valley Golf Course was busy for its first day and they plan to stay that way seven days a week, as the weather allows.

Right now, the course has tee times from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and plan to extend those hours once the warm weather is here to stay.

Management says they have been working hard to get the course open and expect a surge of golfers for the 2022 season.

“Were ready. We’re excited to get going and excited that people want to play golf. So, it should be a good year. We’ve been very busy and I think golf nationwide has been very strong,” said Steve Kottsick, director of golf at Souris Valley Golf Course.

Before you toss your clubs in your car, courses recommend calling to confirm that they’re open.

Still, golf courses in the region are excited to start the season, like Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

Their nine-hole course is open, including their “soccer” golf course.

“I think just the community itself just likes to be outside. And it’s a great way to gather with family, friends, significant others, and again, play footgolf or golf nine or eighteen holes,” said Kelly Thomas, marketing specialist at Mandan Parks and Recreation.

Other local courses throughout the state have opened their driving ranges, and plan to open for all 18 holes by the beginning of May.