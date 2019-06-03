Good News for North Dakota Anglers

WDAY (Fargo)– There’s good news for anglers in North Dakota.

We spoke with North Dakota Game and Fish today and learned that despite the brutal winter, fish populations are strong this year.

While some lakes will suffer from winterkill, the majority of North Dakota waters are thriving.

The Game and Fish Department tell us an abundance of good, natural food has increased fish population and size.

However, just because there are more fish swimming in North Dakota waters, it doesn’t mean they’ll be easier to catch.

ND Game and Fish Biologist Doug Leier explains, “It doesn’t equate into strict catching, it means the fish are there. Now, we’ve got some pretty strong natural food supplies so when we have strong natural food supplies the actual numbers of fish that are out there doesn’t just mean you’re gonna catch more fish.”

Today is the last day of “Free Fishing” in North Dakota, where you can fish without a license.