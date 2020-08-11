Good soybean crop expected this year

It’s hard to believe harvest season is fast approaching, and North Dakota Soybean growers are looking forward to a bountiful crop.

The USDA says around 6 million acres of soybeans were planted this year, up 7 percent over last year.

Producers expect to harvest 5.95 million acres, up nearly 10% from 2019.

The latest numbers as of Sunday show 57 percent of soybeans in the state as being rated in good condition, with nearly 30 percent rated fair

KX News spoke with the North Dakota Soybean Council and they tell us farmers have been dealing with one extreme after another.

“We were very, very wet last fall, and that probably carried us through the first part of June, and then we didn’t get any rain, then around the 15th, 20th of June, then dependent on the area of the far we had anywhere between 6 to 12 inches of rain,” said Chris Brossart, North Dakota Soybean Council District 11.

The soybean harvest usually begins around the 20th of September, weather permitting.