NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The first-of-its-kind virtual John Deere Technician Program is here, and people are already filling up the slots to gain this knowledge right at home.

Gooseneck Implement has partnered with the University of Arkansas-Beebe, to offer a virtual JDTech Program. While in the two-year program, students take their courses one day a week, and then work in person at a Gooseneck Implement location for four “10-hour shifts.”

The unique part of this program is that the students are getting paid — with benefits — and have jobs lined up for them once they graduate.

“I don’t think that there would ever be any way that you would graduate and not have a job with us,” said Training and Technology Manager, Stewart Opland. “Because if you’ve invested the time as a student and we’ve invested the time in you as a company, there’s no way we would not hire you.”

Opland says it’s important to have a virtual option for JDTech because it provides flexibility. He also says there is a need for ag technicians, especially in a state like North Dakota.

“It’s critical in our business and for our customers that we have qualified people to work on their equipment,” said Opland. “We have such a short window to get the crop in and to get the crop off, and then also to take care of the crop in the middle, that when a person is done, they need somebody there that can get them up and running as quickly as possible.”

Applications are still being accepted for JDTech students this upcoming fall.

Currently, nine students are signed up, but there’s room for 20. In the inaugural virtual JDTech class, there were five graduates.

Those who are interested can apply online, or by visiting their local Gooseneck Implement location.