BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democratic and Republican leaders are calling for an independent investigation into possible violations of North Dakota’s open records laws by the state attorney general’s office.

At issue is whether there was criminal wrongdoing by a former employee who handled the deletion of Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s state email account a day after he died.

It is a felony in North Dakota to if a public official “knowingly, without lawful authority, destroys, conceals, removes, or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of a government record.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and Democratic Party Chairman Patrick Hart are calling for an independent investigation.

Current Attorney General Drew Wrigley didn’t reply to messages seeking comment.