GOP-led panel to redraw North Dakota redistricting maps

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republicans will lead a new committee that will redraw North Dakota’s legislative districts this year.

A redistricting committee of 14 Republicans and two Democrats was picked Wednesday during a meeting of Legislative Management, by a panel of lawmakers that handles the Legislature’s business between sessions.

The lawmakers will craft an outline for legislative redistricting, which is done every 10 years after a federal census.

It aims to ensure that each member of the Legislature represents about the same number of people.

Proportionately, the new redistricting committee is in line with the Legislature’s makeup, with Democrats holding only 14% of legislative seats.