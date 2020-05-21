GOP questions eligibility of ND insurance commissioner hopeful

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Republican Party is questioning the eligibility of the Democratic candidate for insurance commissioner.

The GOP said Travisia Martin appears to have voted in Nevada in November 2016 and was a resident of that state then.

Martin said she moved to North Dakota in 2015 and worked as a traveling critical care respiratory specialist.

She said she also owned a home in Nevada at the time and considered herself a resident of both states.

Martin said she did vote in Nevada in 2016 but not in North Dakota. She said she claims only North Dakota residency now.