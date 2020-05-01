Gov. Burgum directs North Dakota agencies to identify cuts

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issues budget guidelines to North Dakota state agencies for the 2021-23 biennium at a press briefing on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D.. Gov. Burgum was joined at the briefing by Office of Management & Budget director Joe Morrissette. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has directed state agencies to identify substantial spending cuts to help deal with a battered state economy that’s been battered as officials try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Burgum says agencies must pare spending 5% percent to 15% when they prepare their plans for the next two-year budget.

The Republican governor’s move reflects an increasing downturn in tax collections largely due to slumping crude prices and production in North Dakota.

The governor will use the agencies’ blueprints due July 15 to draft his own spending recommendations for the Legislature when lawmakers meet in January.