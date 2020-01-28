Gov. Burgum heading to Iowa to support President Trump

(AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will be among dozens of Republicans headed to Iowa to stump for President Donald Trump.

With most of the attention focused on the battle for the Democratic nomination, Trump’s campaign announced what it is calling an “unprecedented” surrogate operation, with more than 80 supporters fanning out across the state the day of its kickoff caucuses on Monday.

Burgum campaign spokesman Mike Schrimpf said the governor is attending because he “understands how important it is to reelect the president this year.”

Burgum’s office said no state money will be used to fund the trip to Iowa.