Gov. Burgum pardons 24 low-level marijuana offenders

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has pardoned 24 people convicted of low-level marijuana crimes, in the second wave under a new policy that gives former pot offenders a second chance.

The policy adopted last year allows people with low-level marijuana convictions petition to have their records wiped clean if they avoid unlawful behavior for five years. The pardons erase the convictions as if they never occurred and records are shielded from public view.

Burgum pardoned 16 people earlier this year.  Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem both supported the change, which brings North Dakota in line with some other states.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/24

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

Fighting Over Sioux

ATW: COVID & Athletes

Thanksgiving Plans

Air Force Nurses

ATW: Century Football

ATW: Minot Precautions

Boutique Hub

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/23

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss