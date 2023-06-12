BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota governor Doug Burgum continues to try and win over voters in New England in his run for president.

Burgum officially launched his run for the white house last week. Over the weekend, Burgum made stops in New Hampshire, and appeared on CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation’. There, he discussed his plans for the economy if elected and vowed to enforce illegal immigration at the southern border if elected.

U-Mary political science professor Mark Springer says Burgum’s early approach and appeal to small-town values is a wise move.

“Because if he can just keep in the national dialogue in some way, I think that’s to his advantage,” Springer said. “But that’s the hard part. He’s the flavor of the week. And so, everyone likes the flavor of the week, and everyone’s going to enjoy hearing about him right now.”

Burgum is also running two TV campaign ads in both Iowa and New Hampshire. New Hampshire’s primary will happen in February, but so far, the Iowa Caucuses haven’t been scheduled.