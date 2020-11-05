Gov. Burgum raises COVID-19 risk levels for 22 North Dakota counties

Governor Doug Burgum Thursday afternoon raised the COVID-19 risk levels up one notch for 22 North Dakota counties, a recognition of the rising coronavirus positives, deaths and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

The new levels go into effect Friday, November 6. With the changes, there are no counties left at the Green, or “Low,” level, or at the Blue, or “New Normal,” level. The new COVID-19 Risk Level map of the state will be yellow and orange, reflecting the “Moderate” and “High” risk levels.

The 14 counties moving from the “Low” to “Moderate” risk level on Friday: Billings, Burke, Cavalier, Divide, Griggs, Logan, Oliver, Pierce, Ransom, Renville, Sargent, Sheridan, Slop and Steele.

The 8 counties moving from the “Moderate” to “High” risk level: Barnes, Grant, Kidder, Pembina, Rolette, Stutsman, Traill and Wells.

The changes in risk levels affect recommended COVID-19 safety protocols as outlined in the North Dakota “Smart Restart” plan. For example, recommended occupancy levels or group sizes for restaurants, buildings, bars, other facilities and large gatherings go down as the risk level goes up.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 49,837.

A record 29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for November 4.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,224 as of November 4. That’s up 653 cases from November 3.

Of the new positives, 214 were in Burleigh County and 84 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 19 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (266 new positives) and Grand Forks County (101 new positives) account for 24 percent of the new cases on November 4.

Williams County had 45, Stark County had 64 and Ward County had 221 for November 4.