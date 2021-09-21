Gov. Burgum responds to continued closure of the Canadian border

FILE – In this April 3, 2020 file photo, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, where e he announced a pilot project to identify positive cases of COVID-19 earlier to slow the spread of Coronavirus in North Dakota. Burgum is pleading for citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as North Dakota’s hospitals struggle to handle the influx of patients infected with the highly contagious delta variant. Burgum brought together health professionals from around the state Wednesday in his first COVID-19 briefing in more than five months. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, file)

Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement Monday after the Biden administration announced it is extending restrictions on nonessential travel at the U.S.-Canada border for another month, until October 21.

“Again without an explanation from the White House, it’s impossible to know what’s driving this baffling decision to extend these unnecessary restrictions on land-based travelers from Canada – when Canada’s vaccination rate is substantially higher than the United States’ – while making accommodations for foreign visitors traveling by air to our country,” Burgum said. “We won’t relent in our efforts to press the Biden administration, as we’ve done repeatedly including in our July letter with four border states and provinces, to lift these needless restrictions that continue to hurt communities and citizens on both sides of the border as well as our retail and tourism businesses that rely on Canadian travelers.”

The U.S. land border with Canada has been closed for non-essential travel since March 2020.

Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on August 9, 2021.