Gov. Burgum says he will wait his turn to get coronavirus vaccine

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he will wait his turn in line to get a coronavirus vaccination.

The 64-year-old Republican governor told a Fargo-area chamber of commerce panel on a videoconference this week that he will be “way down the line” when it comes to his eligibility.

North Dakota’s initial doses of the vaccine began arriving on Monday. The limited supply is prioritized for frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

North Dakota health officials have said the vaccine is not expected to be available to the general public until spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

