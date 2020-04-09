Gov. Burgum: Scammers calling out of state residents on COVID-19 related schemes

Live Now
North Dakota officials are warning out-of-state residents to watch out for a COVID-19 scam targeting them.

Gov. Burgum noted during his daily media briefing Thursday that the North Dakota Department of Health has become aware of scammers calling out of state residents and telling them they are from the state health department.

The fraudsters then ask for personal and sensitive information, useful for possibly raiding people’s bank accounts or stealing their identities.

If you’re currently out of state and get a call purporting to be from the North Dakota Department of Health, don’t give out any personal information. Instead, tell them you’ll call back, hang up, and then call the North Dakota Department of Health at 701-328-2372 to see if they actually called.

There’s a good chance they didn’t.

