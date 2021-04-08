Gov. Burgum signing Legacy Fund investment bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is signing a bill that’s aimed at creating a broader investment policy for the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account.
The bill, which has overwhelming legislative support, sets targets for investing a greater portion of the Legacy Fund principal in North Dakota and requires that the State Investment Board give preference to qualified investment firms with a presence in the state.
The legislation sets targets for 10% of the Legacy Fund principal to be invested in equity investments in the state and 10% in fixed-income investments within the state.