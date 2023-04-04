(KXNET) — Just as the snow was starting to fall Tuesday morning, Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill that’ll help pay for snow removal.

Both the House and Senate passed Senate Bill 2183, which provides $20 million to cities, counties, and townships that ran over budget hauling out snow, including after last April’s blizzard.

The bill was originally marked for $25 million before being amended down to $20 million.

Communities in North Dakota can apply for reimbursement if they went over 150% of a typical year’s snow budget.

“This relief will be provided to tribal communities, cities, counties, and townships. That is the intent of Senate Bill 2183,” Sen. Terry Wanzek said.

“The average out of four years cost of the last five years. So, you get to eliminate one if you had one really bad winter. And the bill provides reimbursement of costs over 150% of the average, 60% of those costs,” Darin Hanson with the ND Department of Emergency Services said.

The state now has until June 30 to award the funding.