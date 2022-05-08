BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday will survey flooding in northeast North Dakota and meet with local leaders on flood response, including efforts to stabilize the Bourbanis Dam upstream of Cavalier.

The governor and other state officials will visit with leaders from Grafton and Cavalier about flood impacts and response.

Last week, the North Dakota National Guard helped stabilize the Bourbanis Dam by using two Black Hawk helicopters to place 213 1-ton sandbags over two days.

On Friday, the Minnesota National Guard also responded to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from North Dakota, providing a Chinook helicopter that strategically placed two 5-ton water pumps capable of pumping 4,000 gallons per minute to relieve pressure on the dam.

Burgum declared a statewide emergency on April 25 after severe spring storms April 22-24 brought heavy rains and snowmelt that swelled creeks and rivers within the Sheyenne and Red River basins and swamped fields and ditches, causing overland flooding and inundating rural roads and state highways.

The storms also brought freezing rain and snow to western North Dakota, toppling thousands of utility poles and knocking out power to thousands of residents

. The emergency declaration sets the stage for requesting a presidential disaster declaration, which if granted would unlock FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties, and townships pay for the cost repairs to utilities, roads, and other infrastructure.