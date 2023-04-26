(KXNET) — On Wednesday morning, Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a controversial bill that was requiring public libraries to screen sexually explicit material from kids.

In a letter shared by the governor, he stated that “Senate Bill 2360 goes too far in criminalizing potential disagreements over what constitutes material that is harmful to minors, based on the bill’s subjectivity.”

The latest version of the bill passed the house floor by a 54-38 vote, which was not enough for a two-thirds majority. It carried a potential punishment for anyone who willfully displayed sexually explicit material to kids with a class ‘B’ misdemeanor.

Representative Mary Schneider, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, argues that the bill is unnecessary since North Dakota already has obscenity laws in place.

“I’m saddened in our state that we copycat bills from other regions that we really don’t need in North Dakota,” she stated. “I mean, it hurts the people that are involved like the librarians who work very hard.”

Governor Burgum signed a similar bill passed in the legislature, House Bill 1205, which says public libraries must remove any sexually explicit material from children’s sections.