Gov. Burgum’s proposal for income tax relief appears likely

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s push to use some of the state treasury’s surpluses to offset income taxes appears certain to win approval, despite initial opposition from legislative leaders in his own party.

Representatives in the GOP-controlled House unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would provide a $350 income tax credit for each North Dakota resident filing a return for 2021 and 2022.

During his State of the State address at the special session’s opening Monday, Burgum renewed his call for the legislature to provide income tax relief. Legislative leaders say the idea now appears to be popular.