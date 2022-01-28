BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s office says he was aware of the troubled past of a businessman involved in the construction of a $1.9 billion data center. Montana-based FX Solutions President Richard Tabish was convicted and then acquitted of killing a Las Vegas casino executive more than two decades ago.

The Republican governor on Wednesday hailed the center being built in northwestern North Dakota by Tabish’s company and operated by Montana-based Atlas Power as one that will help diversify the economy in the Williston area. Burgum’s office says Tabish has done business in North Dakota for over a decade without a known incident.