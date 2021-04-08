Gov. Doug Burgum declares statewide drought disaster

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide drought disaster on Thursday due to the dry conditions across North Dakota.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released by the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows 70 percent of North Dakota in extreme drought – up from 47 percent last week – with the remainder of the state in severe or moderate drought.

Courtesy: United States Drought Monitor

Burgum, along with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, also said the State Water Commission reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program.

The program provides eligible livestock producers with 50 percent cost-share assistance of up to $4,500 per project, with a limit of three projects per applicant. Eligible projects include new water wells, rural water system connections, pipeline extensions, pasture taps and associated works, labor, materials and equipment rentals to develop new water supply projects.

Livestock producers in counties impacted by extreme drought intensity levels and adjacent counties will be eligible for the program.