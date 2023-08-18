NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This summer, Governor Doug Burgum road down the campaign trail nationwide.

In several states, he brought his North Dakota record to the forefront, illustrating his potential success as president. In the second part of KX News‘ one-on-one with Doug Burgum, Adrienne Oglesby discusses his campaign strategy and more.

Campaigning for roughly three months, and raising over $11 million according to his FEC filings, Doug Burgum says the trail is going fantastic.

“I mean, starting with kids I grew up with, high school classmates, folks that I went to NDSU with, friends and neighbors, you know, from farming and ranching supporters along the way. It’s been really incredible, and Katherine and I are so honored to tell the North Dakota story to the nation,” said Burgum.

We’ve seen him putting in a lot of legwork in Iowa and New Hampshire, really working to win the two states. Burgum says his focus is there since Iowa is the first caucus state in the nation for January 2024 and shortly after, it’s New Hampshire.

But what is his path to victory after those states, if he doesn’t win those two?

“As we’ve seen in past elections, if you have strong momentum out of those two, then it’s almost a month later, before the next state, which is South Carolina,” said Burgum.

He says although he is one of the least known of the candidates, he feels things are going great in the two states.

“We’re already pulling ahead in those states of people that have got 100% name recognition and have held national office. So, we feel like we’re off to a fantastic start,” he said.

He has said that he’s not interested in a cabinet position if one of his competitors wins the presidency. But what would that mean for Burgum?

“No, I’m running for President of the United States, not running to be part of a cabinet, and people have asked me, you know, ‘Hey, would you like this cabinet position?’ Or that I’d said, ‘Hey, well, part of my hallmark of any business that I’ve ever built is we attract a bunch of talent to come with us.’ And when I’m President, we’re going to have a fantastic set of cabinet leaders that are going to love working and feel part of that administration to help move this country forward.”

Next Wednesday is the big debate among Republican Presidential Candidates. That day, on KX News at 6, Adrienne Oglesby will air part 3 of her interview series, where Burgum discusses his views on China, and what he plans to do to fix what he’s calling, “this crazy economy.”