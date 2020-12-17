Governor bills North Dakota for lost fight over House seat

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. After months of resisting ordering the people of North Dakota to wear masks and limit the size of gatherings, the state’s Republican governor has relented in an effort to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S. Gov. Burgum’s executive order Friday night, Nov. 13, 2020, came as a surprise. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota taxpayers are on the hook for legal expenses in Gov. Doug Burgum’s failed attempt to fill a legislative seat won by a man who died before taking office.

Billing records obtained late Wednesday by The Associated Press after an open records request say the Republican governor’s office is claiming more than $12,000 in attorney fees and court costs.

The North Dakota Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling last month said Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to the state House seat.

Burgum had backed the now-deceased winning candidate against an incumbent member of his own party known as a staunch protector of public money.