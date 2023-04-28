NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In his speech to lawmakers three months ago, Governor Burgum said he wanted to ‘take the handcuffs’ off farmers and ranchers in the state.

On Friday, he celebrated the passage of a new corporate farming bill.

The governor signed House Bill 1371 along with bill sponsor Paul Thomas and ag commissioner Doug Goehring. The bill allows farms and ranches to form corporations and seek outside investment to grow their operations.

Lawmakers compromised on the bill, limiting livestock ranches to 160 acres, while corporate farms can be as large as 640 acres.

“This would add so much more to every bushel of grain, it’ll help offset expenses because we’re going to be able to utilize the manure, something that’s more natural, more balanced, more beneficial, improves soil health,” North Dakota Ag Commissioner, Doug Goehring said.

“If we could see maybe a medium-sized processing plant, we do have some unique things here in North Dakota, one of those being the intermodal rail facility out of Minot, North Dakota,” Rep. Paul Thomas from Velva said. “That’s uniquely positioned to potentially send refrigerated carloads of frozen meat products over to Asia in an expedited fashion.”

The bill also gives the state ag commissioner authority to shut down or break up a farming corporation that’s found to be in violation of the law.