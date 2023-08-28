NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum now has four weeks to try and boost his poll numbers before the next Republican presidential debate.

The second debate will happen on September 27 at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. The debate will be hosted by Fox Business.

But this time to qualify, candidates will need to bring in 50,000 unique donors and poll at least 3% in three national polls or 3% in two national and two early state polls, including Iowa, Nevada, South Carolina, or New Hampshire.

North Dakota Republican national committeeman Shane Goettle says when talking to colleagues in Iowa and Florida, Burgum appeared strong in his first appearance.

“He didn’t get as much time as some of the other candidates. He wasn’t as scrappy, if you will,” Goettle said. “But I don’t think that’s the tone he’s been setting for his campaign either. As the field narrows, and the criteria increases for subsequent debates, we’re going to see less people on stage, which will give everybody up there more time and more opportunity.”

So far, the third GOP debate will happen in October in Alabama, but the site and the moderator haven’t been announced.