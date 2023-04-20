(KXNET) — North Dakota Republican lawmakers were expecting a veto on a contentious transgender bill, but instead were pleasantly surprised when Governor Doug Burgum signed the bill this week.

House Bill 1254 passed two weeks ago but was sent to the governor’s office last week. The bill makes it a felony for doctors to perform gender-changing surgery on minors.

Medical providers may also not prescribe puberty blockers or hormones that can irreversibly change a young boy or girl’s body.

“You know one of the main arguments against this bill was that you know, the surgeries aren’t happening here in North Dakota, why are you doing this so early? It’s because, if you just look over the border, in places like Minnesota, it’s happening frequently, it’s happening in states around this country, so we’re taking an approach that we need to start today so that this doesn’t get out of control,” Rep. Brandon Prichard said.

“So, it’s really disappointing to see legislation that’s aimed at a very small group of people in our state, that are already very vulnerable and very targeted,” advocate and attorney, Christina Sambor said.

LGBTQ+ advocates are concerned about this bill, along with other trans-related bills, and believe this will begin to push the trans community away from North Dakota, impacting our state’s workforce, tourism, and medical providers.

North Dakota is the 11th state to sign a complete ban on youth gender-affirming care. And in at least 19 other states, local legislatures are considering bills that would similarly restrict this kind of medical care for trans youth.

Cody Schuler, the advocacy manager for ACLU North Dakota, says the Governor’s signature on House Bill 1254 reaches repercussions beyond just trans issues.

He said, “We are going to see folks that are going to have to leave the state just for basic health care that they need. So, I think we are going to see that, and I think we are also going to see people who are not interested in relocating. Right now the Governor has this campaign to attract workforce development, families with trans kids are not going to move here because they’re not going to have the resources they need.”

Testimony was heard in favor of the bill, citing cerebral cortex development, or the lack thereof — until you reach 25 years old.

“These parents who are going through this, they are not pushing this on their kids because it’s their own agenda. They are responding to the needs of their child like any parent would. They are walking with them through a very difficult very rigorous process,” said Schuler.

North Dakota is part of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is currently fighting to block bans on adolescent gender-affirming health care in the U.S. District Court.

Schuler says he and his team will continue to fight at the ballot in the courts and in the next legislative session for trans rights.

“No matter how hard lawmakers try, trans people are going to continue to exist in our state. The LGBTQ+ community is here, this is their home too, and they’re not going anywhere. Just because we make a law against someone doesn’t mean they go away,” said Schuler.

The law goes into immediate effect and allows prosecutors to charge a healthcare provider with a felony, up to 10 years in prison for performing sex reassignment surgery on a minor.

The bill does allow parents to make what’s called a ‘good faith decision’ about their kids’ health if their baby is born with a genetic sex disorder.