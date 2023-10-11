WASHINGTON D.C. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum gave a speech about foreign policy, hosted by the Hudson Institute, which is a conservative think tank based in Washington D.C.

Governor Burgum addressed the conflict in Israel, as well as attacks on our security here in the United States, such as the border crisis and an increase in fentanyl and cybersecurity issues.

Using his time as governor here in North Dakota as an example, he discussed how he would promote government efficiency and defend our country’s security if elected president.

“So, in North Dakota, you want to solve a problem? It’s not with more regulations. You want to take care of CO2? Not more regulations, it’s all innovation. And we’re on track to do all that. We’re leading the nation and growing our economy, balancing budgets, cutting wasteful spending, cutting taxes, cutting red tape, we passed 51 red tape reduction bills this year — we even crowdsource ideas on how to cut red tape from the public.”

Governor Burgum’s speech and interview with the Hudson Institute President and CEO was live-streamed. You can find it here.