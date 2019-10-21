Governor Burgum to Travel to Flood-Affected Areas Monday

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will be traveling to flood-affected areas of North Dakota tomorrow, to hear from local officials and community members about the impacts of this unusually wet fall, and last weekend’s record-breaking early snowstorm.

Burgum, Goehring and other state officials will be heading to Fargo, Grand Forks Jamestown, and Fessenden.

In addition to farmland impacts, a large part of the state is experiencing unprecedented fall flooding. Local emergency managers have reported impacts to rural roads, many softened by wet conditions, and becoming more susceptible to washouts.

As of today, the following counties have issued flood emergency declarations: Barnes, Cavalier, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh, and Wells.

This week in Jamestown, officials requested two sandbag machines from the State Emergency Operations Center to prepare for high water releases from the Pipestem and Jamestown dams.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers increased release volumes to evacuate flood storage there, while also increasing releases from the Baldhill Dam as Lake Ashtabula’s levels rise, which could further affect areas throughout Barnes, Stutsman and LaMoure Counties.

The State Water Commission has ceased operation of the Devils Lake outlets for the rest of this year, so as not to increase flows on the already high Sheyenne River. The current lake level is 1,448.5 feet.

Residents in Grand Forks have reported flooded basements, while floodwaters also are encroaching on sugar beet fields, rural homes, and roadways.

The Red River and has risen to high levels this fall. It’s currently within one foot of moderate flood stage in Fargo. While conditions are not similar to those of this spring, there still is significant flood risks in rural areas.

During the visits, Burgum and Goehring will explain the state’s approach to dealing with floods.

This week, Goehring encouraged agricultural producers to contact NDSU Extension agents to report incurred damages and losses.

Those planning to attend these meetings are encouraged to check out the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s travel information map to ensure that flooding hasn’t forced road closures on their planned route. You can find that on our KX Storm Team App.

Meeting times and locations are listed below:

Fargo: 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Fargo City Hall, 225 4th St. N.

Grand Forks: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Grand Forks Public Works, 724 N. 47th St.

Jamestown: 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Civic Center, 212 3rd Ave. N.E.

Fessenden Townhall meeting: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Wells County Fairgrounds, Festival Hall, 604 Highway 15

KX News will be at the meeting in Jamestown tomorrow. We’ll have the results for you.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Wounded Warrior Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior Project"

Flooding in Jamestown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding in Jamestown"

Kurdish Community Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Community Protest"

Tampon Tax Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampon Tax Protest"

KX Man Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Man Show"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19"

Williston State Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston State Event"

Dakota Burger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Burger"

Bismarck vs Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Austin"

U-Mary Women's College Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's College Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

My Pillow

Thumbnail for the video titled "My Pillow"

Military scams 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military scams 2"

Taylor Nursery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Nursery"

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge