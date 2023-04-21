(KXNET) — House Bill 5132 was vetoed by Governor Burgum on Friday and sent back to the House floor.

According to a letter, the bill appropriated $10 million in state-collected tax dollars for the purpose of offsetting tuition costs for students attending nonpublic K-12 schools and would be paid directly to private schools.

In its final amended form, Governor Burgum says the bill is not the solution that is needed. It falls short of meaningfully enhancing school choice and lacks incentives to expand nontraditional options.

The bill, as written, will not go into effect until July 1, 2024, this is just six months before the legislative assembly ends.

You can find the full letter from Governor Burgum below.