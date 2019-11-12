Governor, First Lady unveil “Families Strong” program

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recovery Reinvented event in the Fargo Civic Center with Governor Doug Burgum & First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum

During the third “Recovery Reinvented” event at the Bismarck Event Center Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum unveiled a new support program that will be available free of charge to interested North Dakota families.

Called “Families Strong,” the program is designed to support families affected by substance use disorders.

Families Strong focuses on helping family members develop self-care, build social supports and learn effective motivational strategies for interacting with a loved one who is struggling with a substance use disorder.

More information on the program is available at recoveryreinvented.com.

Also announced was a workplace recovery initiative that will empower employers and human resource departments with information and toolkits to create recovery-friendly workplaces.

Included are resources such as the Workplace Cost Calculator, the Shatterproof Addiction Education Program, and the SAMHSA Workplace Toolkit.

Another initiative is “Recovery Talk”, a free and confidential phone line with trained peer support specialists available 24/7 to offer recovery support and share local resources.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Flasher VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher VBall"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Pam's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pam's Story"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"

Jesse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jesse"

Get Involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Involved"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12"

Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight"

Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview"

Recovery-friendly work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery-friendly work"

Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Highway Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Dedication"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge