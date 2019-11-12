Governor, First Lady unveil “Families Strong” program

Recovery Reinvented event in the Fargo Civic Center with Governor Doug Burgum & First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum

During the third “Recovery Reinvented” event at the Bismarck Event Center Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum unveiled a new support program that will be available free of charge to interested North Dakota families.

Called “Families Strong,” the program is designed to support families affected by substance use disorders.

Families Strong focuses on helping family members develop self-care, build social supports and learn effective motivational strategies for interacting with a loved one who is struggling with a substance use disorder.

More information on the program is available at recoveryreinvented.com.

Also announced was a workplace recovery initiative that will empower employers and human resource departments with information and toolkits to create recovery-friendly workplaces.

Included are resources such as the Workplace Cost Calculator, the Shatterproof Addiction Education Program, and the SAMHSA Workplace Toolkit.

Another initiative is “Recovery Talk”, a free and confidential phone line with trained peer support specialists available 24/7 to offer recovery support and share local resources.