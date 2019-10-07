Governor on Capitol Hill

The White House in Washington, D.C. (NEXSTAR)

Late this afternoon, President Donald Trump signed two trade agreements with Japan at the White House.
A number of Governors were on hand for the occasion, including North Dakota’s Doug Burgum.
He said getting this agreement signed is a great step forward and that Japan is a great partner.
The limited agreement cuts tariffs on U-S farm goods, Japanese machine tools, and other products, while further delaying the threat of higher tariffs on automakers.
Burgum said this is not only fantastic for the United States, but for North Dakota as well…

“Japan is a country of 128 million people and the island nation has a geography the size of North and South Dakota.
They import food, they import energy. North Dakota is a tremendous producer of Energy and we lead the nation in 11 different ag products and so fantastic for the Farmers and the Ranchers and the energy producers in North Dakota for this agreement to be signed today,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Governor Burgum says the number one priority is for the USMCA to be signed. He says it will benefit every state in the nation.

