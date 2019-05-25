Governor Doug Burgum is asking for federal help in dealing with widespread flood damage.
Burgum requested a presidential major disaster declaration for help in recovering from flood damage, estimated at around 8.5 million dollars.
This will cover the flooding we’ve seen in March and April in 19 counties…including McKenzie, Morton, Grand Forks, and Cass.
A declaration by President Donald Trump would trigger financial recovery assistance.
Governor seeks federal help for flood damage
Governor Doug Burgum is asking for federal help in dealing with widespread flood damage.