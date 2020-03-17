Governor, state health officer speak on new ND virus cases at 4:15 p.m.

A news conference with Gov. Doug Burgum and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. this afternoon. Among the topics: The two new positive cases of COVID-19 in ND, bringing the state total to 3. Click here to watch it live.
