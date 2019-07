The Governor said he is going to Mott tomorrow to survey the damage left by Friday night’s tornado.

Governor Doug Burgum, along with the state’s Homeland Security Director will survey the damage and visit with local leaders and residents.

Mott’s Mayor will lead the tour.

An EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of up to 105 miles an hour– hit Mott Friday night.

It damaged homes, caved in garages, and leveled a building at the Hettinger County Fairgrounds.

No injuries were reported.