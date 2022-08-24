BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The ND Department of Commerce is encouraging citizens to submit their best unique photos to the 2022 Governor’s Photo Contest, as the deadline is approaching rapidly.

Launched in 2004, the annual Governor’s Photo Contest has grown significantly in the last 18 years. While the first contest brought only 300 or so admissions, approximately 17,100 total photos have been submitted since the initial launch.

This year, the contest’s categories have been changed to encourage more ‘people-centric’ imagery, as well as showcase the more active sides of North Dakota — especially its active outdoor lifestyle and colorful communities. Photographers may submit photos to one or more of the following categories:

Road Trips

Recreation

Wildlife

Scenery

Festivals and Events

Vibrant Communities

One winner will be selected in each category, and a $200 cash prize will be awarded to the photographers. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, and their photographers will receive $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best in Show photo will also be selected with the photographer receiving an additional $300 prize and a free, one-year membership to AAA.

In addition to the prize money, winning photographs may be used in ND Tourism’s newsletters, promotional materials, and social channels, as well as AAA publications and social media.

The photographs will also be on display at the Morton Mandan Public Library during the fourth quarter of 2022 through a partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Photos will be judged within three weeks of the deadline. All contest winners will be notified via email and/or phone messages following the judging. Contest announcements and press releases will be distributed afterward.

The rules of the contest, as well as information on how to submit your own entries, can be viewed here.