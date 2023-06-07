NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Now that summer is here, it’s time to grab those hiking boots and enjoy our beautiful state. If you’re in the mood for a walk, then you’re in a perfect place — ND has plenty of trails, and we’d like to tell you about a few of them.

Although there are known to be 13 great hiking spots around the state, we will highlight the ones in Western North Dakota: Little Missouri State Park, Lake Metigoshe State Park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North and South units), and Cannonball Trail. Some of these trails are difficult, and others are recreational-paced in cities, but there is a trail for everyone.

Little Missouri State Park

This state park is in Killdeer in Dunn County and has some of the most rugged, picturesque Badlands terrains that total up to 25 miles of trails.

The majority of the park can only be accessed by horseback or hiking, and you can see tons of wildlife including mule deer, fox, bobcat, coyote, and golden eagle.

Lake Metigoshe State Park

This state park is in Bottineau in Bottineau County and the lake takes its name from the Chippewa phrase “metigoche washegum” which means “clear lake surrounded by oak trees.”

There are rolling hills, aspen forests, and small lakes, you can find the Old Oak Trail in the park.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North and South Units)

The North Unit is in Watford City in McKenzie County and holds seven trails ranging from easy to moderate-strenuous. This means the trails are anywhere between .7 and 18 miles with a timeframe of 30 minutes to 12 hours. There’s one easy trail, three east-moderate trails, and three moderate-strenuous trails.

The South Unit is in Medora in Billings County and has 12 trails ranging from easy to moderate-strenuous. This means the trails are anywhere between .1 and 19.4 miles with a timeframe of 10 minutes to 10 hours. There are four easy trails, three easy-moderate trails, and five moderate-strenuous trails.

Cannonball Trail

Cannonball Trail is in Mott in Hettinger County. It’s a 1.5-mile walking path along the Cannonball River. Anyone who loves nature, watching birds, and exercising can get a closer connection to the river and trees.